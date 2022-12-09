NJ mom shouldn’t have to fear military for raising alarm on school project (Opinion)

A New Jersey mom and BOE member in North Hanover Township went on Facebook to alert parents about a school project.

The 4th to 6th-grade students were asked to draw posters and some celebrated different kinds of sexuality, which were displayed in the main entrance of the school. She thought that "polysexuality" and "pansexuality" was a bit much for an elementary school and made her thoughts and feelings known on Facebook.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Her post caught the attention of the United States Military. She was then attacked on Facebook by Lt. Colonel Christopher Shilling, stationed at Joint Base McGuire near her hometown.

Youtube Screengrab/Fox News Youtube Screengrab/Fox News loading...

Angela Reading, whose daughter attends North Hanover Township Elementary was shocked to see what the Lt. Colonel had posted on Facebook in response.

He said in part that:

"The Joint Base leadership takes this situation very seriously and from the beginning have had the Security Forces working with multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation..."

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

What?!?! The U.S. Military's security forces are monitoring the situation of a local mom and school board member alerting parents of the district of inappropriate sexual material for elementary school kids.

This is beyond outrageous and frightening. What's even more alarming is that this story has gotten little or no local news coverage.

Mrs. Reading appeared on national TV this week to tell her story on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

Youtube Screengrab/Fox News Youtube Screengrab/Fox News loading...

She has taken her kids out of the school and is in fear for her and her children's safety.

Yes, the culture is changing in our country and perhaps some of it is for the better. Adults should be free to make choices about their own lifestyle and behavior but don't involve kids in elementary schools.

When a board of education member and concerned parent alert other parents about what is going on in their kids' school, they shouldn't be targeted or feel threatened by any law enforcement, especially the United States Military.

What in the world is going on in our public schools in New Jersey and our country?!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022