NJ mom beat 2 kids and left toddler’s body to rot in alley — grand jury

CAMDEN — A grand jury has indicted a city mother on murder and child abuse charges after the decomposing body of her toddler son was found abandoned in an alley last year.

Officials say Tynaizha Brown, 24, killed Jah’vi Brown two months shy of his second birthday. She was also indicted on second-degree charges of child endangerment and aggravated assault in connection to her surviving 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

The skeletal remains of Jah'vi were discovered on the 800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue on Oct. 11 but authorities had no idea who he was.

Months later, on Dec. 6, the father of Jah’vi Brown went to police to report that he had not seen his child in months as a result of a custody dispute with the mother.

DNA testing revealed that the corpse was of Jah’vi. An autopsy in January concluded that the child had been a victim of a homicide but authorities did not immediately charge either parent with a crime.

Tynaizha Brown was arrested Wednesday after the grand jury handed up the indictments.

The Gloucester/Camden/Salem Medical Examiner's Office report did not conclude what exactly caused the child's death.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said it would not release other details about the investigation because of court rules against prejudicing a defendant's right to a fair trial.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Brown had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

