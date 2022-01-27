NJ mom, 2 sons found safe but won’t return home, cops say
A 39-year-old mother from Montville and her two young sons reported missing on Sunday have been found safe and unharmed, Morris County officials announced Thursday evening.
Cheng Hsiao and her 3-year-old and 2-year-old would not be returning to the family's home in the Towaco section of town, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, but were receiving help from state authorities.
Kanhan Hsiao, who had reported his family missing to police, was informed that his wife and children were found and were okay, while their location would remain undisclosed.
No charges were being filed as of Thursday, Caroll said.
"Due to the sensitive nature of this case and an ongoing investigation," no further information would be made available, he continued, while thanking "the public for their assistance in locating this young family."
Also involved in the mother and sons' safe recovery was Montville police and the New York City Police Department, according to the prosecutor's office.