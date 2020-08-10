NJ mini golf donates free fun for special needs kids every week

As the father of two adorable little special needs boys I need to point out an opportunity for other special needs families in New Jersey. Finding things to do with kids who have either autism like mine or any other disability is often hard because of the looks, comments or sometimes outright hostility you get. So when a place out of the kindness of their heart sets aside a special time for families just like yours it needs to be commended and shared.

It’s been brought to my attention that the owner of TST BBQ & Mini Golf in Leonardo, NJ is doing something truly tremendous. According to a Facebook post by Sophia Ziajski he read a social media post by a mom of a boy who is a special needs teenager. She was looking for the community’s help in finding an ctivity for him and the owner of TST was so taken with all the comments of all the other area families who had the same problem that he took it upon himself to help.

So Tuesday, August 11 TST BBQ & Mini Golf is having 2 hours of FREE mini golf for special needs teens. And he’s doing this every week, Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm. Amazing. And by the way, your teen doesn’t have to have special needs to attend but if they do they will be welcomed with understanding and open arms. Entry fee? $0.

This all came together after the business got in touch with Friends Connect Foundation to see how they could help.

Thank God for people like this. It can be such a hard and lonely life for these kids and to be able to connect with other kids like them can make such a difference. If you’re interested there still may be time to register for this or at least one of their future Tuesday events. Visit their website here or call 732-737-7354 for more information.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.