NJ Memorial Day Weekend events 2019 — best things to do May 24-27

Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State! If you are looking for Memorial Day parades or ceremonies click the link below.

Dennis & Judi live from Steel Pier

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, May 24th at 10:00 AM! Stop by and say hi, play fun games with the Jersey Prize Team, and see what's new at Steel Pier!

May 24, 2019

Steel Pier

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City NJ 08230

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Memorial Day Block Party!

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City will host a Block Party during the Memorial Day Weekend. A variety of events during the Block Party focused on Art & Music and a coloring station. In addition, a DJ will entertain customers as they Pick a Duck from the Duck Pond, Spin the Prize Wheel for Tanger prizes or stop in the Photo Booth for a fun photo! A center wide sidewalk sale will take place during the entire weekend May 24 - 27th. Tanger Outlets is located a the end of the Atlantic City Expressway in the heart of Atlantic City. The center has over 80 brand name stores.

May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City

2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Memorial Day Barbecue

Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer and also a really good day to have a Barbecue! We will be firing up the fun and getting into the swing of summer with great food, live music, and all your favorite wines. The beach isn't going anywhere so join us for a good time and skip the shore traffic! Admission is $5 at the door for those aged 21 or older. Wine tasting is optional at $6 and includes a wine tasting of 8 wines as well as a souvenir glass to take home. Food and wine purchased separately. There is no admission charge for those under the age of 21. Leashed pets are welcome so long as they behave themselves.

May 25, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Samir Sammoun – Master Impressionist

Ocean Galleries welcomes renowned Canadian-Lebanese Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, over Memorial Day weekend for his first ever exhibition in Stone Harbor. Samir began painting oils at the young age of 13, inspired by the beautiful landscapes of his native Joun, Lebanon, particularly his family’s 1,000-year-old olive plantation. His impressionistic art has been compared to some of the great Masters, most often, to Van Gogh, as well as Monet, Renoir, and Pissarro, while his colorful and masterful paintings have brought admiration from collectors in Canada, Lebanon, the U.S., and around the world. In addition to the olive, poppies, and landscape scenes inspired by his Lebanese roots, Samir finds inspiration in other places he visits and resides, from Quebec to the coasts of Sunny Isles, Florida. The new exhibit, “Master Impressionist,” features more than 70 original oil paintings including many seascapes, landscapes, and cityscapes, and numerous pieces created specifically for the Ocean Galleries exhibit, such as beach scenes and regional cityscapes from New York and Philadelphia. “Samir Sammoun – Master Impressionist” is open throughout Memorial Day weekend, with the artist making gallery appearances 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

In addition, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent and his wife, Gini, on hand helping to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun has generously donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed, giving the painting a total retail value of over $15,000. Well known as being one of the greatest goaltenders of all time, Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which is slated to being at 6:45 PM. There will be a 2:1 match for any funds raised, so the auction has potential to raise over $45,000!

May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019

9618 Third Avenue

Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

BURLINGTON COUNTY

New Jersey Renaissance Faire

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 10th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, over three weekends, six stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of brilliantly talented cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans, and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. To purchase tickets or find out more about this wonderful event, check out our website.

May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019

Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

40th Annual May Fair

Collingswood will be bursting with art, music and activities for all ages during the 40th Annual May Fair! There will for 200+ artists and crafters, multiple stages of live music, an antique and classic auto show, food courts, and so much more! 10 am - 5 pm. Rain date: May 26

May 25, 2019

Downtown Collingswood

Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108

BMX Stunt Show

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A Wheely Special Event. Hell On Wheels Productions provides the nation's top action sports stunt show. The show is a proven crowd pleaser, and it always keeps people on the edge of their seats. Young and old alike will be blown away when they witness firsthand the fast-paced high-flying action of the HELL ON WHEELS Stunt Show. 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm & 4:30 pm. Purchase tickets in advance to guarantee admission – space is limited

May 25, 2019

Diggerland USA

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wildwoods International Kite Festival

The largest kite festival in North America featuring kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations. Event begins on Friday at noon with the 'Unlocking of the Ocean' media event on the beach behind the center. Festivities continue with the opening of the Festival Field Tent and the 9 pm illuminated kite fly at Rio Grande Ave. and the beach. Saturday & Sunday include the East Coast Stunt Kite Championships on the beach starting at 9 am daily, as well as kite exhibits and workshops. A Kite Festival Auction will be held in the center at 7 pm on Saturday night and is open to the public - many unique kites and collectibles will be auctioned off. Monday will feature the World Indoor Kite Competition from 11 am - 12:30 pm inside the center where kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite without wind. Free to spectate. For more information call or visit the website.

May 24, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Wildwoods Beach

Rio Grande to Burke Aves., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Rock the Vines

Hawk Haven Vineyard is kicking off the 10th season of Sangria Sunday with Rock the Vines! It's our 10 year anniversary, so we're going to have an all-day Sunday Funday music lineup featuring a local revue of some of our favorite artists over the years. The line-up: 1-2:30pm: GREG JONES 2:30-4pm: BLUEBONE 4-5:30pm: JOHN BEACHER & MATT KRESGE 5:30-7pm: GORDON VINCENT Sangria Sundays at Hawk Haven are a fun, festival, relaxing day in the vineyard. Bring your family, bring your friends and neighbors! Our awesome staff is serving up award-winning wines and refreshing red, white & frozen sangria. Our gourmet sandwich & wine appetizer menu is one more reason to visit us and see what everyone is talking about! Sangria Sunday runs May 26th - September 1st.

May 26, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

6th Annual Claire Brodesser Memorial Day 5K Run & 1M Walk

Help us Help! Benefits Cape Regional Medical Center. Sign-in is at 8:15 am. Cape May. Race/Walk locally & keep the fundraising Local. Race/Walk Begins: 9 am. $15 Pre-registration (deadline 5/25) $20 Race day registration Event t-shirts, water, & 5k Race numbers will be given out at sign up. 1st Place Overall Male/Female Prize of a BC Sweatshirt & $35 BC Gift Card. 1st place prize of $20 Beachcomber Gift Card & 1-hour stand- up paddle board rental, male & female, age groups 18-29, 30-40, 41-50 51-69 70+ 1st place prize of $10 BC Gift Card, male & female, age group: 18 & under.

May 26, 2019

Beachcomber Camping Resort

462 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204

Turtle Trot 5k & 2 Mile Fun Walk

The Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce invites you to "come out of your shells" and join the fun of the 20th Annual Stone harbor Turtle Trot 5K Race and Two-Mile Fun Walk! The Turtle Trot has become a Memorial Day Weekend tradition for many runners, families and beach-loving outdoor enthusiasts! Stone Harbor's beautiful Diamondback Terrapins crossing the town's roads in search of an area to nest inspired the name of our race, and we will, once again, be donating a portion of our proceeds to the Diamond Terrapin Program at The Wetlands Institute. We encourage everyone to get involved by joining the race or walk, volunteering at the event or cheering on the participants as a spectator. Contrary to its name, the Turtle Trot is a fast course through Stone Harbor's scenic, residential neighborhoods.

May 26, 2019

95th St. & First Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Beach Opening Ceremony

Cheer on Stone Harbor's finest in Red, White and Blue as they compete to unlock the ocean for the Summer of 2019! Stone Harbor's Beach Patrol, Police, Fire and Rescue, and OEM Departments compete in a series of challenges to officially open the beach and ocean for the summer season.

May 25, 2019

95th Street and Beach, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

ESSEX

African American Heritage Parade & Festival

We are reaching out with our sincere desire to have you attend, partner, participate and support our 2019 Calendar of Events. We need your support in making sure that an important community event continues to exist. The African American Heritage Statewide Parade and Festival on Memorial Day Weekend 2019, and is fully inclusive of all of our people. Our Annual Parade & Festival in 2019 has the full support of Mayor Baraka and is now scheduled for the Memorial Day Weekend of 2019. We are pleased to announce that the City of Newark African Commission and the City of Newark Caribbean Commission are serving as Community Partners in this year’s Celebration. It is the goal of the organization to be committed to community service and cultural events throughout the year. This year’s theme for the Parade is “Passing The Torch: Teach, Encourage, Support!”

May 24, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Weequahic Park

Elizabeth & Meeker Ave., Newark, NJ 07112

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Fine Artisans Show

Flemington Fine Artisans Show is in its 5th year, bringing to Flemington exceptional handmade art and crafts by outstanding area artists. The show takes place on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday and Monday. It will feature a curated selection of finest local artists. Shoppers will find a variety of outstanding handcrafted work – ranging from fine art, photography, to one-of-a-kind jewelry, pottery, woodwork, accessories, glass, fiber, metalwork and more. Flemington Fine Artisans Show is dedicated to growing the local arts and crafts scene by featuring high quality and distinctive value. The show is free and open to the public. Free parking. For more information, visit our website or Facebook page.

May 26, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Stangl Factory

50 Mine St., Flemington, NJ 08822

Memorial Day Picnic by the River

Knowlton Township Historic Commission invites the public to the annual Memorial Day ceremony and picnic at the historic Ramsayburg Homestead property situated on the banks of the Delaware River. A flag raising ceremony will be followed to a Veterans tribute for the Osmun family. River historian Ken Metcalf will present a talk "The Timber Rafting Era on the Delaware River." The event and talk are FREE! Picnickers are asked to bring a covered dish to share along with their own beverage, lawn chair/blanket. Grills will be fired up and available for public use; plates and cutlery will be provided. The festivities will take place at the Ramsaysburg Historic Homestead, a historic property settled in 1795 by Irish immigrants James and Adam Ramsay. It is located along the banks of the Delaware River in Warren County's scenic countryside. The Ramsaysburg Homestead is owned by the state of New Jersey and is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

May 27, 2019

Ramsaysburg Historic Homestead

140 Rt. 46, Delaware, NJ 07833

MERCER COUNTY

Trenton Pork Roll Festival 2019

Celebrate New Jersey's iconic meat delicacy at the 6th annual Trenton Pork Roll Festival Enjoy unique pork roll dishes from a great selection of food trucks and guest chefs. Hear live bands all day on our outdoor stage. Meet P-Roll, the official superhero mascot of Trenton Pork Roll Festival. Trenton Social is a safe, enclosed indoor/outdoor venue, so you can walk around the entire festival with your favorite adult beverage from our full bar and outdoor beer garden.

May 25, 2019

Trenton Social

449 S. Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08611

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Perth Amboy Waterfront Arts Festival

Its never too early to start making plans for this year's Memorial Day weekend! So mark you calendar and join us for an amazing time at the Perth Amboy Waterfront Arts Festival at one of NJ's most beautiful places.

May 24, 2019 - May 25, 2019

Sadowski Parkway - Waterfront Area

Perth Amboy, New Jersey 08861

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival

The Jersey Shore's Food Truck is pitting over 40 regional trucks head to head in this competition of the tri‑state area's best mobile‑made eats!

May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Highlands 19th Annual Seaport Craft Show

The Highlands Business Partnership will host the 19th Annual Seaport Craft Show, rain or shine. Admission is free. Come experience a delightful collection of various handmade crafts from more than 60 crafters and artisans. Shop till you drop for unique gifts, art, jewelry and personal items at this Juried Show.

May 26, 2019

Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

2019 Jersey Shore Summer Kick Off

Join us to celebrate the unofficial start to summer with a Bus Tour of various Jersey Shore hot spots! More details are available at our website.

May 24, 2019

Klein's Cafe and Tiki Bar

708 River Rd., Belmar, NJ 07719

MORRIS COUNTY

Memorial Day Tour: Call of Duty

Join museum senior staff for a special guided tour of the exhibit, Call of Duty: Patriotism During World War I. Learn the meaning behind America’s iconic symbols and discover the homefront activities of Caroline and Charles Foster and their peers. Free admission for current and past armed service members. Preregistration is required. To register, ahartley-kong@morrisparks.net.

May 25, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Garden State Comic Fest: Great Adventure Edition

We have once again teamed up with Garden State Comic Fest to bring you a fun-filled mini-con. Comic Fest takes place in the Metropolis section of the park. Help us kick off our Super Hero Summer with comics, collectibles, artists and some of the best DC Comics cosplay around* all set with the backdrop of DC Comics-themed roller coasters. John Wesley Shipp who played THE FLASH on the original TV series and currently plays Henry Allen and Jay Garrick on the CW Network's version will join Comic Fest for meet and greets, autographs and photos** both Saturday and Sunday. Charlie Schlatter who voices THE FLASH in THE LEGO Movie will join Comic Fest for meet and greets autographs and photos** both Saturday and Sunday. *Guests 12 and under are encouraged to come in costume, all dress code guidelines apply. **Autographs and photos require an additional fee.

May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527

PASSAIC COUNTY

Woodland Park Memorial Day Street Fair

Memorial Day Monday following the parade there will be Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions held along McBride Ave. Over 100 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! Rain or Shine.

May 27, 2019

1150 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424

New Jersey Jackals Opening Day

The New Jersey Jackals invite fans to come out and enjoy exciting professional baseball at minor league prices with plenty of promotional nights, and great daily specials, including our spectacular fireworks shows. As proud members of the Canadian-American Association of Baseball they play their home games at the famous Yogi Berra Stadium conveniently located in the heart of North Jersey on the campus of Montclair University.

May 24, 2019

Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

SOMERSET COUNTY

Tour of Somerville

This is an exciting three-day event of competitive cycling for professionals and amateurs. The event culminates on Monday with the 50-mile Kugler-Anderson Memorial Tour of Somerville, known as the "Kentucky Derby of Cycling." The Tour is the oldest major bicycle race in the United States and a legend in the lore of bicycle racing.

May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Downtown, Somerville, NJ 08807