NJ mayor’s daughter charged in DWI crash into pizzeria

PENNSAUKEN — The mayor's daughter has been charged with injuring three people after she crashed into a pizzeria on May 3.

Camden County prosecutors say Kimberly Killion, 34, was driving drunk when she drove into the Flying Crust Pizza on Park Avenue. Investigators said Killion had left an "establishment" in the township about 10:18 p.m.

In addition to destroying the eatery's storefront, the crash injured a 42-year-old man from Woodlynne, a 25-year-old man from Philadelphia and a 37-year-old man from Pennsauken, who were inside the restaurant.

Killion, a school teacher in the district, is the daughter of Mayor Jack Killion. NJPEN.com reported that her brother also is a police officer for the township.

Killion was charged with three counts of third-degree assault by auto and ticketed for drunk driving, drunk driving in a school zone, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police had Killion provide a blood sample at a hospital, prosecutors said.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Killion had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .