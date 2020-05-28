There have been so many uplifting stories about how businesses are helping other businesses throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. But this one is unique. And brilliant. When Tom Mirabella of Manasquan marketing agency, Wingman Planning, saw the layoffs due to COVID-19 throughout the local NJ business community, he had to do something. He tried to figure out a way to keep his entire team working. Luckily, working at home was an option for his customer service, social media and web development teams, but what about the photo/video guys?

He came up with perfect solution—a win/win for everyone. While businesses around him were laying people off and struggling, a new marketing video could be just what they needed. He figured that was a way to keep his video guys working. Now, you might ask, how does a struggling company paid for this video? Well that’s the amazing thing: Wingman does these videos for free. But there’s one catch.

The companies get the free video in exchange for a donation of a meal or meals to frontline workers. That’s it. It’s an initiative called #SupportTheShore, it’s a triple play, in that it keeps frontline workers nourished and appreciated, Wingman’s team members working, and small businesses going.

Wingman is now shooting and releasing 10 videos a week for dozens of NJ companies like Joey D’s Pizza in Brick & Toms River, Cara Realtors in Brick, Drifthouse by David Burke in Sea Bright, Ocean Mental Health Services in Bayville, Party Time in Morganville, Preferred Powerwashing in Lakewood, Shooboo Trolley Shuttle Co in Manasquan and Garrow Wellness Center in Sea Girt, to name just a few. This is a brilliant effort and much appreciated.

And, it’s exactly the kind of teamwork that’s going to help NJ businesses stay afloat during this difficult situation. For more information and to inquire about a video for your business you can contact the amazing team at Wingman Planning here or call 732-539-5980.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

