NJ man who killed family over penis size is sentenced to die in prison

VINELAND — A man who killed his wife and her infant after he says the woman belittled his manhood has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ricardo Carrillo-Santiago, 37, was found guilty in January of two counts of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful disposal of human remains.

A Superior Court judge on Friday handed down two life sentences without the chance of parole for the murder charges and 10 years for the second-degree charge. The Millville man will serve his sentence in a maximum-security state prison.

Prosecutors said Carrillo-Santiago strangled Neidy Ramirez and suffocated her three-month old child, Genesis Ramirez, at their Vineland apartment, then dumped their bodies at a Cumberland game preserve in Fairfield.

Ramirez's family reported her and the baby missing on Dec. 1, 2015. The woman's car was found abandoned on Route 55.

The couple, who had a child together, were estranged and the woman had obtained a restraining order against Carrillo-Santiago. The order had expired before the slayings.

Carrillo-Santiago's lawyer argued at trial that the woman's taunts about seeing another man who was better endowed than Carrillo-Santiago pushed him into a rage.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .