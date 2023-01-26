NJ releases man who cops say stole 220 pairs of underwear, had child porn

‍👨 An accused serial panty thief has been released one day after his arrest

MARLTON — A man accused of having child porn and stealing hundreds of pairs of women's and children's underwear is back on the street.

William Borrero, 39, is charged with third-degree possession of child sex abuse material and third-degree theft. He was arrested on Jan. 20 after Evesham police said they found over 220 pairs of stolen underwear and "electronic evidence" of child porn at his home in Marlton.

Borrero was released the next day on Jan. 21 following his first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley told New Jersey 101.5. His next court appearance is set for Mar. 3.

Until then, Borrero has been released under level three monitoring with minimal conditions. Those conditions include that he must not skip court appearances, not commit another offense, notify the court of any change of his contact information such as address or telephone number, and check in with pretrial services every week.

Unlike other cases involving accusations of child sex abuse materials, there are no restrictions on internet usage.

🏃 NJ bail reform allows more releases

Appearing on last week's New Jersey 101.5 Townhall on rising crime, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said that the decision to release accused offenders is largely down to an algorithm. When deciding whether to release a person or not, the algorithm gives non-violent offenders with no priors a greater chance to be released.

A court records search showed Borrero has no prior convictions.

"When you make an arrest, the algorithm puts out a score and you're stuck with that score," Golden said. He added that an offense being 'non-violent' almost ensures that an accused offender is released.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

