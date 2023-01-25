NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car

🔴 Roland Marshall was struck in the left lane near the former Welcome Center

🔴 It's the year's first fatal crash on the Atlantic City Expressway

🔴 An investigation closed the eastbound lanes for several hours

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon.

State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.

Video showed the windshield on the driver's side was badly cracked. Marchan did not disclose the identity of the driver or the circumstances of the crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours for an investigation. It’s the first fatal crash on the Expressway this year. There were three in Atlantic County and one in Camden County in 2022, according to State Police records.

The Welcome Center building, located between the east and westbound lanes, closed in 2019 but a 24/7 Sunono gas station and convenience store remain along with a large parking lot.

