NJ man released on sex assault charge molests teen a week later, cops say

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — A man arrested in October on a criminal sexual contact charge was arrested nearly two weeks later for a new incident involving a teen, according to police.

In the initial incident, a woman told borough police that she was at a home on Oct. 18 and was grabbed on the butt and inner thigh as Andrew M. Stoll, 33, hugged her.

Stoll was interviewed about the incident on Oct. 21 and arrested. He was released pending a court appearance, according to police.

While he was out of custody, a girl said she was subjected to unwanted sexual contact by Stoll on Oct. 31. He was arrested again, police told the New Jersey Herald.

He was being held at the Keogh-Dwyer Correctional Facility on charges of impairing or debauching the morals of a child and criminal sexual contact, according to his jail record.

