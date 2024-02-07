🔺 NJ killer gets life prison term

🔺 Victim was 17

🔺 Lengthy term based on criminal past

A 35-year-old Atlantic County man has been sentenced to life in prison for gunning down a 17-year-old victim nearly four years ago.

Following his trial in December, Lewis Johnson, of Pleasantville, was found guilty by a jury of murder and three weapons offenses — possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

(Atlantic County Canva) (Canva) loading...

During his sentencing on Tuesday, the judge noted Johnson’s lengthy criminal history, including his several prior gun-related offenses.

If Johnson makes it to the age of 98, he could become eligible for parole, under terms of the sentence.

On June 8, 2020, Johnson drove to Atlantic City from Easton, Pennsylvania to help his then-girlfriend, Shaquana Lewis, confront the parents of her daughter’s boyfriend, after a physical fight between the kids the night before, according to prosecutors.

Johnson, who was armed with a handgun, then ran up the steps of the residence at Blaine Avenue to a second floor apartment’s porch, where the victim and his foster brother were hanging out.

site of teen's shooting (Google Maps) site of teen's shooting (Google Maps) loading...

Johnson pistol-whipped and ultimately shot the teen in the back and foot. The victim was pronounced dead that same day.

Johnson ran back down the steps, still shooting up at the boys, before driving off and back to the place he was staying in Easton, PA.

He was arrested the next day by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, who also found the handgun used in the killing under a bed.

As reported by Breaking AC, Shaquana Lewis was released to home detention in May 2023, as part of a deal for agreeing to testify against Johnson.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander