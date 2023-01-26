NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66.

While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The collision propelled him onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle, authorities say.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor's office has not released the victim's name. He was a resident of the Wanamassa section of Ocean Township.

The driver of the Civic, a 33-year old female, was uninjured in the crash and remained on the scene, officials say.

At this time, no summonses or criminal charges have been issued.

The prosecutor's office says it is trying to learn more about the nature and cause of the crash, which occurred just before 10 p.m. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszeswki at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Sergeant James MacConchie at 732-988-8000.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)