NJ man missing in Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard searched overnight for a missing New Jersey man who was swept out to sea while swimming off Hawaii.

Matthew Preziose, 25, was swimming with another man Saturday afternoon off Lumaha’i Beach on the North shore of Kauai when he became distressed.

The other man made it safely back to shore, but Preziose was not seen again, according to Kauai police.

In a statement, police say, "Bystanders reported that one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second swimmer, Preziose, was last seen being

swept out to sea."

Searchers have been using jet skis and the Coast Guard has sent a boat and helicopter.

Investigators identified Preziose as being from New Jersey. The New York Post reported he is from Middletown.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Preziose is a graphic designer with a company called Therabody. His Instagram and personal website say he also works as a freelance photographer in the NJ and NYC area.

Preziose was described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and was last seen wearing blue swim trunks and three gold chains.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Kauai police at (808) 241-1711.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

