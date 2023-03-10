Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help locating a South Jersey woman who has been missing for over a month.

Ashley Broderick, 33, is from the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township.

Gloucester Township Police say she last had contact with family approximately Feb 1.

She is described as a white female, 5' 2" tall and 110 pounds.

Ashley has hazel eyes, light brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket and black pants.

Police say she has a tattoo of Asian style writing on her left wrist.

It is possible, police say, she is in Camden or the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

No details surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance have been revealed. Police did not say she was in danger.

If you see Ashley, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

To access the Anonymous Web Tip page click HERE.

