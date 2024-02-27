NJ man missing 7 days: Family can’t get answers from authorities

🔴 Bayonne man has been missing for a week

KEARNY — A Bayonne man has been missing for seven days after his release from Hudson County Correctional Facility.

William DelRio, 39, was released from the correctional facility at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. But his family doesn't know where he is; DelRio never made it back to his Bayonne home where he lives with his mother.

William DelRio (Courtesy Nicole DelRio)

His sister, Nicole DelRio, said to New Jersey 101.5 that they hadn't heard from him since before his arrest a few days earlier. She said her brother, who has a history of mental illness, usually makes frequent calls to his family and rarely leaves home.

DelRio said the jail refused to tell her family why her brother was arrested or provide other information.

A woman in the jail's records department, who did not give her name, confirmed that DelRio was discharged on Feb. 20. She said the jail could not provide more information.

The Bayonne police are investigating DelRio's disappearance, according to Capt. Eric Amato.

"Mr. DelRio is described as a white male, 5'11", approx. 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on the left side of his face and a tattoo of a green eye on his right arm," Amato said.

Anyone with information on DelRio's whereabouts is asked to contact Bayonne police Det. John Ballance at 201-858-6925.

