NJ man makes it to the finals of the U.S. Mullet Championship

A man from New Jersey, Eric Kormann, made it to the final 25 in the prestigious USA Mullet Championships.

The well-known “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle has never totally gone away, and, according to the US Mullet Championship’s webpage, the hairdo has an impressive lineage:

According to some historians, the mullet has been around since at least Ancient Greece, where the style was as much for function as it was for fashion. Cropped hair around the face with longer locks in the back allowed for both visibility and a protective layer of hair for your neck. Homer even described a haircut that sounds eerily familiar in The Iliad: “their forelocks cropped, hair grown long at the backs.”The Greeks weren’t the only ones sporting the mullet, though. There is evidence that Neanderthals and our oldest ancestors would wear this ‘do, as well.

More recently (ok, the 80s & the 90s) the mullet retained its popularity, although it may have never been considered “cool”. People like Joan Jett and Paul McCartney have sported the look, and it probably reached its zenith will Billy Ray Cyrus’s iconic mullet (the Kentucky Waterfall) and equally iconic song, Achy Breaky Heart.

Eric made it to the final round of 25 out of 500 submissions; Joe Dirt would be proud. In his audition video, Eric refers to his mullet as “Luscious.” Take a look and see if you don’t appreciate the mullet a little more:

Unfortunately, Eric didn’t win, but he brought some pride to Penns Grove.

