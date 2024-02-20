🏃‍♂️ Atlantic City man charged with murder

🏃‍♂️ Jumped out a window to escape, police say

🏃‍♂️ He had been a fugitive for over two months

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite taking a leap of faith out of an apartment building window, a city man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to authorities.

Jamar Jones, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. He had been wanted for murder since mid-December.

Officials said that Atlantic City police tried to arrest Jones around 8:30 a.m. at the School House Apartments on North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

In a desperate attempt to get away, Jones lept from a window on the third floor.

Jones fell three stories and survived. However, he suffered serious injuries and was arrested.

An investigation led to authorities charging Jones on Dec. 11, 2023 with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun without a permit, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Jones was previously sentenced to three years in prison for drug possession, according to state records.

Prosecutors said that Jones fatally shot Luis Rosa-Rodriguez in the area of Florida Avenue on Nov. 7, 2023.

Rosa-Rodriguez, 23, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center the next day.

An obituary for Rosa-Rodriguez said he was a lovable person with a kindhearted nature.

