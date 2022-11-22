NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York

A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins.

Youhas was pinned under the UTV after it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose what town Youhas lived in or what caused him to lose control of the UTV.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.