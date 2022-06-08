NJ man indicted in ‘upskirting’ incident at Red Bank business

RED BANK — A five-count indictment has been returned against a Somerset County man accused of taking lewd photographs of a young girl at a car dealership in Red Bank last year, in a manner described as “upskirting.”

“The act of ‘upskirting’ isn’t just disturbing, degrading, and demeaning — it’s illegal. We are concerned that there may be more victims, and urge anyone who may have been victimized to contact MCPO Sgt. Shawn Murphy at 800-533-7443,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, a teenage girl wearing a dress was with her parents and two siblings looking at cars at the Auto Exotica car dealership on Newman Springs Road, according to Linskey.

That’s when a man, later identified as David Chapinski, 41, of Franklin, snuck up on the teen, placed his cell phone flat in the palm of his hand, and placed it between the girl’s legs from behind to take photos.

Chapinski was arrested three months later. He was criminally charged with first and second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials, third-degree invasion of privacy, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted of the first-degree crime, Chapinski would face up to 20 years in state prison, with the possibility of up to 10 years for a conviction on the second-degree charge.

Victims may also contact Red Bank Police Department Detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2700.

