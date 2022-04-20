NJ man in fatal Edison police shooting had ax, state says

EDISON — Authorities have identified a New Jersey man killed by police in a fatal shooting last week and said that he was found with an ax.

Merrill Rambarose, 49, was shot and killed by police, according to the state Attorney General's Office. Police recovered a short-handled ax near Rambarose's body.

Edison police responded to a call from the Margate apartments on Judson Street at around 3:45 on April 12, the state said. The reason for the call is not publicly known.

Two Edison cops fired their weapons in the incident. They have been identified as Officer Daniel Bradley and Officer Joseph Elqumos.

Police and emergency responders rendered first aid to no avail. Rambarose was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m.

Authorities have not released any information about what prompted the shooting. The Attorney General's Office is required to investigate any death involving law enforcement.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)