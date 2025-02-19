NJ man charged in murder of 72-year-old tells cops: ‘I hope I killed him’

🔻 NJ man charged with murder

🔻 Victim shot in the head

🔻 Shooter admits crime in front of cops

A Middlesex County man is accused of shooting another man in the head and later kicking him in front of police to “make sure he was dead.”

Igor Kirilenko, 61, of the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, was charged with murder and a weapons offense after 72-year-old Gregory Ginzburg was killed in his Edison home.

On Sunday around 6:39 p.m., law enforcement received a 911 call from Ginzburg, who said an armed man was in his Clive Hills Road residence.

Gregory Ginzburg was killed at Edison home (Google Maps, Gregory Ginzburg via Facebook) Gregory Ginzburg was killed at Edison home (Google Maps, Gregory Ginzburg via Facebook) loading...

Responding officers found both men inside. Kirkilenko appeared to toss a gun onto the kitchen table while standing over Ginzburg, who was lying on the floor, police said.

Police recovered two guns from the scene, both registered to Kirilenko, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

While there, he said in front of officers “I hope I killed him,” according to Kirilenko’s criminal complaint.

Read More: NJ courts kept letting him go until mom of 4 was killed

Edison and Woodbridge map (Google Maps, Canva) Edison and Woodbridge map (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Ginzburg was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

A female witness told police she was with Ginzburg in the kitchen when Kirilenko allegedly entered the home through a rear door and shot the victim.

Kirilenko, who is married and is not a U.S. citizen, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with potential case information was asked to call Detective Clint Hetzell of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7560 or Detective Oliva Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 8083.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia