NJ man hits 142 mph while driving home from NH, cops say

A New Jersey plastic surgeon was clocked going 142 mph on a New Hampshire interstate as he was homebound on Saturday, according to police.

A New Hampshire State Police aircraft monitoring traffic over Route 95 in Greenland, NH, tracked a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding south.

When stopped by a trooper, 51-year-old Eric Joseph, of the Short Hills section of Millburn, said he was headed home when asked why he was driving that fast, police said.

Joseph was charged with reckless operation and has a court date in New Hampshire on September 23.

It is roughly 300 miles, or a five hour drive at normal speeds, between the region of New Hampshire where Joseph was stopped to Short Hills.

Joseph has a practice in West Orange, according to his Facebook page and office's website.

