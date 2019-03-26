NJ man hit by 2 trucks and car trying to cross Turnpike

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — A man was struck three times and killed as he tried to cross the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

A vehicle driven by Jahmir Scott, 22, of Allentown, had a "difficulty" about midnight in the northbound outer lanes near Exit 6, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

Scott was struck by two tractor trailers and an Infiniti sedan as he tried to cross three lanes of traffic to reach the right shoulder, Peele said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The drivers of the trucks and car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The outer lanes of the Turnpike were closed for an investigation until around 5:30 a.m. while the inner lanes remained open.

Scott was a cheerleader at Syracuse University and later the University of Kentucky, according to his Facebook page.

It's the fifth recent incident on a New Jersey highway in which a driver was fatally struck after getting out of their disabled vehicle.

State Police said staying in one's vehicle with their hazard lights on and calling 911 is the best option.

"In instances where someone believes staying in their vehicle poses a greater risk of injury, we suggest exiting your vehicle and moving to a safe location out of the roadway," State Police Trooper Marchan said earlier this month.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5