NJ man gets 65 years in prison for shooting at ShopRite

An Essex County man has been sentenced to 65 years behind bars for fatally shooting another man outside of a ShopRite in East Orange in 2022.

Prosecutors announced the sentencing on Tuesday.

Darienne Murray, 37, of Orange, was convicted in October of murder and weapons charges for the June 2022 shooting death of Melja Oliver, 37, of East Orange.

East Orange police found Oliver's body on the side of the Shoprite on 533 Main St. He was killed by a gunshot to the head.

Assistant Prosecutor Jason Alterbaum hopes "this lengthy sentence deters others from committing senseless acts of violence in the future."

Murray will have to serve 56 years of his sentence before he becomes parole-eligible.

