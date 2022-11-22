Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents.

Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.

The Oak Ridge native was handed down a 57-month prison term in Newark federal court on Monday. He was convicted in March.

Monte is 52, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Well before Trump ran for and became president, Monte was obsessed with him — making hundreds of calls to the real estate mogul’s office and showing up in person, as reported by New York Daily News.

Trump Tower in Manhattan

Arrest at Trump Tower

He was arrested in 2014 after walking into Trump Tower and removing a photo of himself, posted with a security notice that he was not allowed in the building.

Monte, a Navy veteran, was held in New York prison during court proceedings through the election of his icon as U.S. President.

In December 2016, he told a judge during a hearing, “Please advise Donald that I’ll be in the United States Supreme Court on or around Jan. 20, when he enters the Oval Office,” the New York Post reported.

Monte was eventually released in the spring of 2017 after his lawyer argued that he had done the maximum time for lying on paperwork by falsely listing Trump as a board member of a company he was trying to start.

Then in July 2019, Monte repeatedly called the emergency line of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police at the VA Lyons hospital campus, at one point threatening to “shoot up” a V.A. police officer.

Three months later, Monte called the office of a U.S. Congressman and spoke with a staff member, threatening to assault a particular special agent of the U.S. Secret Service if he ever showed up in New Jersey.

He repeated the same threat in a separate call to a special agent of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Before his obsession with Trump led to his stint in Riker's prison and mental health facilities, he served at least four years in Florida prison for aggravated stalking.

At the time, Monte was working as a real estate broker. He was released in 2012.

In addition to nearly five years in federal prison, the judge on Monday sentenced Monte to three years of supervised release.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

