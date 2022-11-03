NJ man dressed as pink bunny accused of Halloween flashing

PHILLIPSBURG — A 52-year-old man in costume has been accused of exposing his penis to a 10-year-old boy and his mother while they were trick-or-treating on Monday.

Thomas Mohring was wearing a pink bunny outfit at the time of the alleged incident in Phillipsburg, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

As police officers approached him, Mohring was trying to cover up a crotch-level hole in the outfit, he continued.

Mohring, of Alpha, has been charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (sexual conduct) and fourth-degree lewdness.

The bunny outfit appears to be a Halloween tradition, as a post to Mohring’s personal Facebook page from two years ago captioned “Another Halloween with Tom," shows him wearing a pink, fuzz-trimmed costume.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.