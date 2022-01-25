NJ man continues to be denied kidney due to vaccine mandate (Opinion)

Scott Pearson is a 54-year-old man from Howell who has been on a waiting list for a kidney since 2020. He and his wife are hoping to remain on the list with Robert Wood Johnson because he's been kicked off of the list at Johns Hopkins.

At Johns Hopkins, one of the top hospitals in the country, they have kicked Scott off the transplant list due to the fact that he did not receive a vaccine for COVID-19.

Many transplant facilities require recipients get vaccinated, including for COVID-19, because they are immuno-compromised and are at greater risk of contracting infections and dying from COVID-10. But five of Scott's doctors have written letters of exemption for him for a variety of medical reasons. That doesn't seem to matter to medical facilities like Johns Hopkins that have rigid rules when it comes to the jab.

Scott could face serious medical complications from the vaccine but that doesn't matter.

This past weekend thousands marched in Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates. Similar protests have erupted around the world, with little media attention paid to probably the most serious issue of our lifetime.

The vaccine mandates imposed by public officials amount to total government control. Even the United Kingdom has come to its senses in the last week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on putting an end to many of the mask and vaccine mandates there.

Hopefully, authorities and the medical establishment in this country will come to their senses soon and end this tyrannical nonsense.

Scott Pearson is not an anti-vaxxer. He's a hard-working New Jersey resident being denied a desperately needed kidney transplant due to the risks the vaccine poses to his already damaged health. There is no good reason why he should be denied the medical attention he so desperately needs.

Would we deny medical treatment to HIV patients or the obese for the possible choices they made outside of medical advice?

Hopefully, he will be able to remain on the RWJ transplant list and get the help he needs. If you feel like you could be a match and would like to help, here is the information you'll need to get started.

Scott's family and friends are praying for a miracle and hoping for your assistance if you can make that sacrifice.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

