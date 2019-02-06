NJ man charged with raping woman on PATCO train

A Voorhees man was arrested and charged Tuesday with the recent sexual assault of a woman on the PATCO high-speed line.

Charles Arcano, 45, was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and criminal restraint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The 22-year-old woman told police she was assaulted while riding the speed line in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 27. Police said the assault was captured on video.

Police previously had said the assault had taken place somewhere between Collingswood Station and Lindenwold Station. There are four stops between those stations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Arcano was awaiting extradition from the Delaware River Port Authority in South Philadelphia to Camden County Jail.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-650-6398 or the DRPA at 856-969-7884.

