NJ man, 38, charged with murder of his wife

A 38-year-old man has been charged with his own wife’s murder in Ocean County.

Gustavo Juarez-Perez, of South Toms River, was arrested and charged on Saturday night in connection with the death of 30-year-old Cheyanne Juarez, also of South Toms River.

In addition to murder, Juarez-Perez was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The South Toms River Police received a 911 call after 9 p.m. about an unconscious woman at a residence on Hummel Drive.

Responding officers found Juarez on the floor with a bloodied face and a belt around her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

On Facebook, some acquaintances mourned the victim as a member of their church community. There were several comments about the family involving children.

No other details were publicly disclosed by police as of Monday evening.

