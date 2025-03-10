NJ man, 38, charged with murder of his wife
🔻NJ man accused of killing wife
🔻Victim found dead
🔻Attack happened at home
A 38-year-old man has been charged with his own wife’s murder in Ocean County.
Gustavo Juarez-Perez, of South Toms River, was arrested and charged on Saturday night in connection with the death of 30-year-old Cheyanne Juarez, also of South Toms River.
In addition to murder, Juarez-Perez was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The South Toms River Police received a 911 call after 9 p.m. about an unconscious woman at a residence on Hummel Drive.
Responding officers found Juarez on the floor with a bloodied face and a belt around her neck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
On Facebook, some acquaintances mourned the victim as a member of their church community. There were several comments about the family involving children.
No other details were publicly disclosed by police as of Monday evening.
