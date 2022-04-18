FREEHOLD — A New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend, authorities said.

Evan Raczkiewicz, 29, of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday.

Prosecutors allege that Raczkiewicz struck Ferrara “multiple times" prior to his death. Officials said the victim was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution shortly before 5:30 a.m. and died less than an hour later.

Prosecutors said the case remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them.

The defendant was being held on burglary, theft, and weapons charges. The Asbury Park Press reports that he and another man were arrested in September 2020 after a burglary in Ocean Township, and police said at the time that “the proceeds of this burglary were various firearms.”

It's unclear whether the defendant has an attorney; a message couldn't be left Sunday at a number listed for him.

