NJ man caught with cocaine in his underwear gets decades in prison

A man from Hudson County who was caught with cocaine in his underwear, among other things, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted in October following a three-day trial on three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Federal authorities said on Oct 5, 2019, during a motor vehicle stop, Gaffney possessed heroin and cocaine in his underwear and shoe.

On Dec. 26, 2019, after law enforcement officers observed Gaffney selling drugs and arrested him, heroin and cocaine were found in the sleeve of his jacket.

On Feb. 21, 2020, during a traffic stop, a search of Gaffney’s vehicle revealed heroin hidden in a fuse compartment on the driver's side and a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber gun was inside a fuse compartment on the passenger side.

This investigation was conducted as part of the Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative, which was established by federal, state, and local authorities in 2018 to address violent crime in the area.

