Young NJ man gets 30 years in prison for carjacking murder

🔶NJ man gets prison for murder

🔶Victim was killed during carjacking

🔶Convict was 16 at the time, tried as adult

MAYS LANDING – A 22-year-old Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder during a carjacking, nearly six years ago.

Angelo Delgado previously pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder in the 2018 killing of 61-year-old Ventor resident, Sunil Edla.

Carjacking murder victim found outside Ventor home (Google Maps, Gormley Funeral Home) Carjacking murder victim found outside Ventor home (Google Maps, Gormley Funeral Home) loading...

Delgado was 16 at the time of the homicide, but was tried as an adult.

In entering his plea, Delgado admitted that while trying to steal Edla’s 2002 Subaru Forester, Delgado shot Edla and drove off in the stolen car.

Ventnor Police were called to the scene on Nov. 15, 2018 and found Edla lying wounded in a driveway, in front of 6 N. Nashville Avenue.

Edla’s Subaru Forester was later found by Atlantic City police along Sewell Avenue.

Delgado was arrested by the Atlantic City SWAT team the following morning.

Angelo Delgado (ACPO) Angelo Delgado (ACPO) loading...

He must serve his entire sentence without parole.

State law does allow for sentences for crimes committed while a juvenile to be reviewed after serving 20 years.

