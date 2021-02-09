NJ man and dog who rescued him have emotional reunion
SADDLE BROOK — A New Jersey man had an emotional reunion on Tuesday with the rescue dog that, in turn, helped save his life during a recent medical emergency.
Brian Myers was greeted excitedly by Sadie, the six-year-old German shepherd he adopted several months ago, who then "rescued" Myers by helping him reach his cell phone to call for help as he suffered a massive stroke in January.
There was barely a "dry eye" among onlookers as Myers, who is 59, was wheeled outside of the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook where he had been recovering, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Shelter Inc.
As Myers and Sadie headed home together, RBARI has begun collecting donations for the dog's preventative care, as Myers will need to spend extended time on disability during his continued recovery, an RBARI spokesperson said.
