NJ man almost got away with killing his mother, prosecutors say

MANCHESTER — A township man has been charged with killing his 85-year-old mother who officials believed had died from natural causes seven months ago.

Thomas Foster, 63, was arrested Friday and and charged with murdering Carolyn Foster, who was found dead in her Cedar Glen West neighborhood home on Jan. 13.

Authorities had already moved on from the incident when a relative of Foster came forward and accused him of killing his mother.

As a result, an autopsy was conducted by the Ocean County Medical Examiner, which found that aside from her age and medical history, "other contributing factors may have been involved in Carolyn Foster’s death," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Saturday.

Detectives opened a homicide case and concluded on Friday that Foster was responsible. Prosecutors on Saturday did not say what evidence they found that implicated Foster. Their public statement also did not describe the "contributing factors" in the elderly woman's death.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Foster had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

