NJ man accused of forcing NY women into prostitution

NJ man accused of human trafficking women in Bridgeton (CCPO, Cumberland County jail,Google Maps, Canva)

A 37-year-old Cumberland County resident has been accused of forcing two women from Queens, New York into working at a brothel in South Jersey.

Moises Rodriguez-Martinez, of Bridgeton, was charged with first-degree human trafficking, first-degree promoting organized street crime and third-degree promoting prostitution.

Another count of first-degree human trafficking was added on Monday, following a month-long investigation.

Rodriguez-Martinez was allegedly organizing and overseeing a human trafficking operation, forcing women to perform sex acts for money inside an East Avenue residence, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The state has filed a motion to detain him pending the outcome of the charges.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery which involves the exploitation of individuals to gain labor, services or commercial sex acts against their will,” Webb-McRae said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any local, potential human trafficking was urged to contact Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Scott Csaszar at 856-453-0486 x 11112.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously online.

