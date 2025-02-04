NJ man, 37, in hit-and-run that seriously injured girl, cops say

🚨 Hit-and-run happened in November

🚨 A 17-year-old Englewood teen faced "serious injuries"

🚨 A 37-year-old NJ man is allegedly the driver

A Bergenfield man is charged in a Teaneck hit-and-run in November.

Authorities arrested Elvis E. Sunder, 37, on Monday on charged of third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

The hit-and-run happened the night of Nov. 23 as a 17-year-old girl tried to cross Teaneck Road at the intersection with Tryon Avenue, according to the prosecutor’s office. The incident caused the teen “serious injuries” needing medical attention.

By the time officers arrived, the vehicle was gone. The investigation later led to the  2015 BMW and Sunder.

Sunder was sent to the Bergen County Jail as he waits for his court appearance.

