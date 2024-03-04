NJ makes Top 10 best states to live

Ready for another study telling you how lucky you are to live in New Jersey? And do you buy it?

Keep in mind as you read this, study after study says we’re the most moved away from state. Strange we have so many escaping what this study says is the 10th best place to live.

Visiolending.com gathered data from United Stares Census Bureau and other sources and analyzed factors such as unemployment rates, property crime rates, household debt to income ratios, etc.. Each factor was graded on a score up to 10. The final rankings show New Jersey at tenth place in the Top 10.

Safety apparently played a big role. We scored an 8.96 in that category with a violent crime rate at just 200.33 per 100,000 people.

Ready to cancel those plans to move down south and pay next to nothing in property taxes? Yeah, I didn’t think so. You also must consider how tightly packed the final scores were, with only 4.48 points separating 1st place from 10th place.

Also keep in mind it may depend on what’s important to you. I don’t think ‘personal liberties’ was looked at at all considering California came in #1 best place to live. You know, if you like being forced into electric vehicles then told not to charge your car at certain times because their power grid can’t take it, maybe that’s your kind of place. I don't know.

Of course progressive New Jersey is often derisively called East California. To be fair, half the top 10 were blue states and half were red states as far as political leanings.

In fact, a spokesperson from visiolending.com said,

It’s fascinating to see that the states in the ranking are from various regions of the country, and the insights allow us to see what each one has to offer, from safe communities in California to top-quality education in South Dakota.

Here is the full top 10:

Rank State Final Score 1 California 60.35 2 Wyoming 59.50 3 Maryland 59.28 4 South Dakota 58.63 5 Nebraska 58.24 6 New York 58.09 7 North Dakota 57.95 8 Minnesota 57.66 9 Utah 56.60 10 New Jersey 55.87

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

