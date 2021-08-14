Lost your vaccination card? Here’s what you need to do in NJ

Having proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is pretty important. But just like with other important documents, like a passport or birth certificate, things go missing. Here's what to do if you lost your vaccine card.

Chances are, you're going to encounter more situations that require proof of vaccination. So, it's important for you to keep it close to you, and even make a few photocopies.

The process of obtaining a new copy of your COVID-19 vaccine card is actually pretty easy. Much easier, say, than replacing a driver's license or social security card.

The New Jersey Department of Health offers these suggestions for getting a replacement vax card:

Option 1: Request a record from your healthcare provider

Most NJ healthcare providers are connected to the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS). Ask your provider if they can give you an Official Immunization Record. If your provider does not participate in NJIIS you can request an immunization record from NJIIS (follow instructions below).

Option 2: Tap the Docket mobile app to access your COVID-19 vaccine record

Through the Docket mobile phone app, you can easily access personal or family COVID-19 immunization records. However, this app is EXCLUISIVELY for the COVID vax only, not other immunizations. The Docket mobile app is available for Apple users in your App Store and for Android users via Google Play.

Option 3: Submit a request to New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS)

You can request your own immunization record or your children’s by submitting the NJIIS Immunization Record Request. Click here to access the official IMM-46 form.

