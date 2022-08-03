NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your kids to attend school or childcare, and not all would be typically administered in the first few months or years of a child's life.
"Required vaccinations are based on the likelihood that you might get any of these infections at school," said Dr. Meg Fisher, a pediatric infectious disease expert with the New Jersey Department of Health.
At the same time, health professionals recommend that minors receive a number of vaccinations that are currently not on the must-have list for schools, including protection against COVID-19 and Hepatitis A.
According to DOH, vaccines are frequently available at doctor’s offices, as well as pharmacies, workplaces, community health clinics and health departments. Recommended immunizations are covered by most health insurance plans.
Vaccination requirements vary by grade level in New Jersey. Some that are needed in preschool aren't mandatory in K-12, and vice versa. The younger the child, the more specific the timeline for immunization. Here's a breakdown of New Jersey's rules — religious and medical exemptions are permitted.
Preschool/childcare
Diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis, aka whooping cough (DTaP): 3 doses by 6 months, and a fourth by 18 months
Inactivated polio: 2 doses by 4 months, and a third by 18 months
Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib): 2 doses by 4 months, but if children started late with this vaccine, they may need fewer doses.
Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV 13): 2 doses by 4 months, but if children started late with this vaccine, they may need fewer doses.
MMR (measles, mumps, rubella): 1 dose by 15 months
Chickenpox: 1 dose by 19 months; vaccination is not required for children who have immunity from past infection.
Influenza: One dose due each year, for kids aged 6 months to 59 months
Note: Annual flu vaccination is not required for students in K-12.
Kindergarten and 1st grade
DTap: Any 5 doses, or a total of 4 with one of those occurring on or after the child's 4th birthday
Inactivated polio: Any 4 doses, or a total of 3 with one of those occurring on or after the child's 4th birthday
MMR: 2 doses
Chickenpox: 1 dose; vaccination is not required for children who have immunity from past infection.
Hepatitis B: 3 doses
2nd through 5th grade
DTap/Tdap (booster): 3 doses
Inactivated polio: 3 doses
MMR: 2 doses
Chickenpox: 1 dose
Hepatitis B: 3 doses
6th grade and higher
DTaP: 3 doses
Inactivated polio: 3 doses
MMR: 2 doses
Chickenpox: 1 dose
Hepatitis B: 3 doses
Meningococcal: 1 dose given no earlier than age 10
Tdap: 1 dose
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
