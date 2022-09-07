New monkeypox vaccine sites now available in NJ

Two New Jersey counties will be hosting community-based pop-up sites to administer the monkeypox vaccine over the next few weeks.

It is part of a new series of short-term sites to increase access in target communities, according to an announcement from the New Jersey Department of Health.

The pop-up sites will be located in Hudson and Union counties.

According to the state health department, about 26% of confirmed monkeypox cases (155 people) have been among those who live in Hudson County, and 8.9% (50 people) have been among those living in Union.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is for the prevention of monkeypox for those residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed, or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.

“Community-based pop-up sites continue to increase the availability and accessibility of the monkeypox vaccine. Thank you to our partners in Hudson and Union Counties in making these pop-up community sites available” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

The Hudson County sites

Braddock Park, 9300 Bergenline Ave., Bruin Stadium Parking Lot, North Bergen

Dates and times: Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Friday, Sept. 9., 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins only

USS Juneau Center, 110 Hackensack Ave., Kearny

Dates and times: Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Friday, Sept. 9., 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10., 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. While walk-ins will be accepted, advance registration is highly encouraged at vaxhudson.org.

The sites in Kearny, North Bergen, and Roselle, are in addition to the community partner sites statewide and local health departments already administering the vaccine.

The Union County site:

Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Dr., Roselle

Dates and times: Wed. Sept. 14., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. These are all for first-dose appointments.

Second dose appointments: Oct. 12., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 14., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted but advance registration is highly encouraged at https://www.ucnj.2120check.com/home. Click on JYNNEOS in the drop-down menu.

“We are proud to work in collaboration with the State of New Jersey to bring all these free vaccine clinics to Union County and push back on the monkeypox virus,” Union County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Williams said.

What do you need to know about monkeypox?

Monkeypox can cause a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and can also cause a flu-like sickness with fever, cough, headache, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

The virus can spread to any person, most likely through close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with monkeypox, or saliva or other body fluids.

It can also spread through touching surfaces, especially clothes, bedding, and towels that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Symptoms can start within three weeks of being exposed to the virus. If you have flu-like symptoms, a rash will come usually between one and four days later.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.