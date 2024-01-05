NJ laws about shoveling snow — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Parts of New Jersey will get snow, but many will see just rain. Others will get a messy mix.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has the latest storm track, timing and snow totals for the Garden State.

There is also a serious concern about coastal flooding and beach erosion.

It has been so long since most of the state has seen any accumulating snow, you might not even know where your snow shovel is.

You better go digging in your garage or shed and find it, because if you don’t have your shovel handy, it could cost you.

As Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Mayor Eric Adams put up a united front to deal with migrants being sent to New Jersey from Texas, the city has filed suit against bus operators.

The city has filed a $708 million lawsuit against 17 charter bus operators and transportation companies who have transported 33,600 migrants to the city in an effort to recoup the costs incurred to provide shelter and services.

EWING — Comprehensive tracking only started 15 years ago, but for the first time, New Jersey has recorded fewer than 1,000 shooting victims in a calendar year, according to an announcement from state officials.

Across 2023, a total of 924 individuals were shot in the Garden State, officials said. That's down 13% from 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD – A Jewish family said they were harassed at the American Dream mall on New Year's Day.

The incident recorded on video showed a woman yelling at a teenage girl wearing an olive green jacket, which her family told the Daily Mail was a gift from her grandfather, a veteran of the Israeli defense forces.

