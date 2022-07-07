NJ launches new tool in battle against substance use disorders

If you're struggling with a substance use disorder, knowing where to find the proper help can be overwhelming. New Jersey is here to help.

The state has launched a free, online tool aimed at giving people information about addiction treatment programs throughout the state.

ATLAS can help

Known as ATLAS – Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform – the online tool has an easy-to-use dashboard that allows users to search and compare participating addiction treatment options in New Jersey.

"ATLAS includes an assessment to help individuals understand the appropriate level of care that they need, based on how they answer some key questions,” said New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

It's these questions that will help the system identify the best program for that person. According to a press release from DHS, ATLAS will compare programs by using criteria such as insurance accepted, location and services offered.

The database includes treatment facilities equipped to handle a variety of substance use disorders.

Where do you start?

Adelman said when someone is seeking help for themselves or a loved one, knowing where to start to get help can be tough.

"We’re very excited to launch ATLAS in New Jersey because we know it will help empower people to make more informed decisions.”

The program, which is available at www.TreatmentATLAS.org, was created by Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis throughout the United States. ATLAS has been made possible in New Jersey through a partnership with DHS and funding from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Adelman said ATLAS also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their own experiences at different facilities across New Jersey, which can help to inform others’ care decisions.

Recovery is possible

For those looking to turn their lives around, getting help is key.

“Treatment works and recovery is attainable and ATLAS is another important tool that can help save lives,” Adelman said.

In addition to ATLAS, New Jersey also has an addiction hotline available. ReachNJ, which can be accessed by calling 1-844-REACH-NJ, is staffed by trained addiction counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Adelman said ATLAS is available in English and Spanish.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

