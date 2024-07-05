Prosecutor: NJ landlord stabbed to death at ‘behavioral service’ home

🔻 NJ man charged with murder

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder, after an Atlantic County landlord was stabbed to death inside a residence that is listed as a behavioral service location.

Police responded to 789 Park Road in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township around 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday, to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in progress.

789 Park Road, Mays Landing, NJ

Officers found 49-year-old Solomon Lonner, of Lakewood, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Michael Carney, of Mays Landing, was detained at the residence and eventually charged with murder and weapons offenses.

(Atlantic County)

Carney was a tenant at the Park Road residence, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, along with several other individuals.

The residence was listed online as Lake Lenape House, among several behavioral health service locations run by Advance Behavioral, based in Lakewood.

(Lake Lenape Residential Health)

Anyone with potential information about the case was asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or provide an anonymous tip online at ACPO.Tips.

