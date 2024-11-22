NJ ladies, would it bother you if a guy did THIS on a first date?

There’s nothing easy about a first date. What do you wear? What are your conversation starters? Most importantly where do you go?

Is it always important to go somewhere super fancy or is that an outdated tradition?

Romantic couple holding hands together over candlelight LuckyBusiness loading...

Let’s face it, going out to a nicer restaurant can be expensive, and when you add in the thought that this might be the only meal you have with that person… I could easily see how it wouldn’t seem worth it.

That said, would you go to a fast-food restaurant on a first date? According to a study done by Dating News, a lot of men would.

Burger (Applebee's) Burger (Applebee's) loading...

Hmm…

The dating site surveyed thousand of respondents across the United States to find out where they would take a date if they’re trying to save a few bucks.

As for the Garden State guys? I only would have successfully guessed one of the top three spots.

New look McDonalds AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File loading...

Fast food restaurants where men would go for a first date in NJ

3️⃣ Dairy Queen

An ice cream date seems nice and simple, DQ will get the job done, but doesn’t it seem like the place you would go after dinner?

Dairy Queen, Point Pleasant Boro (Google Street View) Dairy Queen, Point Pleasant Boro (Google Street View) loading...

2️⃣ McDonalds

This is the only one that I would have guessed would be popular, I love a McChicken. I don’t know how I’d feel if it was proposed as a first date spot though.

McDonald's in Newark on Frelinghuysen Ave. (Google Maps) McDonald's in Newark on Frelinghuysen Ave. (Google Maps) loading...

1️⃣ Chick-fil-A

Here’s what Dating News had to say:

The number one choice was Chick-fil-A, with over 16% of respondents saying the family-owned franchise would be their go-to for first-date meals, hoping a juicy chicken sandwich would steal the heart of any would-be lover.

In addition to New Jersey, this choice of fast food was particularly popular with the men of Arkansas, Georgia, and Iowa.

(chickfila.com) (chickfila.com) loading...

Psshhhh. And people think romance is dead. Turns out it’s just hiding out in fast food restaurants!

I’m curious how other women would feel about being taken to a fast food restaurant for a first date.

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

Ladies, how would you feel about it? Does someone who takes you to Chick-fil-A on a first date seem like someone who’s going to be given a six digit phone number?

Let us know in our poll below.

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.