NJ judge releases babysitter charged with raping 8-year-old

PASSAIC — A man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl he was supposed to be watching won't have to sit in a jail cell before his trial.

A Superior Court judge, opposing the prosecutor's request to keep Juan Jimenez locked up, released the 64-year-old city resident with only a few conditions.

Prosecutor said Jimenez engaged "in acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact" with the girl while he was babysitting her at a residence at 70 Passaic St.

He was arrested July 22 and was charged with second-degree child endangerment, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and first-degree aggravated sexual assault — the most serious sex crime under state law.

On Tuesday, Judge Donna Gallucio released Jimenez without house arrest or electronic monitoring. Because of the pandemic, Jimenez will not have to check in with a pre-trial services officer in person every other week but will still have to check in by phone.

Gallucio also prohibited Jimenez from returning to the daycare or having any contact with minors.

Under New Jersey's new bail laws, most criminal defendants get released without bail with varying degrees of conditions although the most serious, violent offenders are kept in jail.

New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday could not find a phone number to reach Jimenez for comment.

