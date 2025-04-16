NJ is pretty lousy for outdoor concerts
Hey, this isn’t my opinion. This is the conclusion of a study. I would beg to differ.
But yes, a study has ranked all 50 states by how good to poor they are for an outdoor concert experience. Before I tell you the insulting ranking New Jersey received, allow me to explain how they judged this. I find it specious at best.
A social casino games website, McLuck, tried to find the best states for outdoor concerts based on five factors: average rainfall, average temperature, average concert ticket price, number of concerts on the calendar, and clear days per year.
The best state for outdoor concerts
Naturally, with weather being three out of five factors in this silly study, California came in at No. 1. Yeah, they have no seasons. Duh. Also, they’ll obviously have a higher number of concerts on the calendar since it’s a huge state and they can have outdoor shows in January and February. If “more” means “best,” then OK. But is that the way to judge this?
What beats these venues in the Garden State?
By these questionable metrics, New Jersey landed at 38. In other words, only 12 states are worse for outdoor concerts than we are. Really?
I remember seeing The Eagles in the 90s at the Meadowlands under the stars on a beautiful night. Or is there a better place than PNC Bank Arts Center for a summer show? Then there’s your beaches turned venues with the Sea. Hear. Now, and Barefoot Country Music Fest.
New Jersey does just fine, thanks very much. And hey, it could be worse. We could be in Connecticut. They were ranked worst in the nation for outdoor concerts.
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.