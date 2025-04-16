NJ is pretty lousy for outdoor concerts

Hey, this isn’t my opinion. This is the conclusion of a study. I would beg to differ.

But yes, a study has ranked all 50 states by how good to poor they are for an outdoor concert experience. Before I tell you the insulting ranking New Jersey received, allow me to explain how they judged this. I find it specious at best.

A social casino games website, McLuck, tried to find the best states for outdoor concerts based on five factors: average rainfall, average temperature, average concert ticket price, number of concerts on the calendar, and clear days per year.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The best state for outdoor concerts

Naturally, with weather being three out of five factors in this silly study, California came in at No. 1. Yeah, they have no seasons. Duh. Also, they’ll obviously have a higher number of concerts on the calendar since it’s a huge state and they can have outdoor shows in January and February. If “more” means “best,” then OK. But is that the way to judge this?

Virus Outbreak New Jersey AP loading...

What beats these venues in the Garden State?

By these questionable metrics, New Jersey landed at 38. In other words, only 12 states are worse for outdoor concerts than we are. Really?

I remember seeing The Eagles in the 90s at the Meadowlands under the stars on a beautiful night. Or is there a better place than PNC Bank Arts Center for a summer show? Then there’s your beaches turned venues with the Sea. Hear. Now, and Barefoot Country Music Fest.

New Jersey does just fine, thanks very much. And hey, it could be worse. We could be in Connecticut. They were ranked worst in the nation for outdoor concerts.

Lenny Kravits AP loading...

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈