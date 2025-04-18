NJ is one of the least stressed out states, which is stressing me out

You know what’s helpful when you’re stressed out? People telling you, “Hey, you have NOTHING to be stressed out about!”

Gee, thank you so much, I didn’t know that! Please tell me more about how easy things are here in Jersey!

I’ll wait.

So my reaction at seeing a study show how not stressed we all feel in the state of New Jersey.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Topture, a website trying to sell you saunas, did the study using one million different crazy metrics (OK, OK, 31 metrics, sorry, maybe I’m a little stressed out at this study) to determine which states are the most riddled with anxiety.

How stressed is New Jersey?

Yes, you figured it out by now. New Jersey is very low on the list. In fact, we are the seventh least stressed-out state in the nation, tied with Iowa.

I’m sorry… Tied with Iowa?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They’re telling us we have the same low level of stress as a state whose biggest problems are not enough cows to tip over, and the corn is maybe blocking your view?

Seems way more peaceful than our traffic congestion, tax burden, and housing costs. We can’t even relax at the beach without some misguided oaf feeding seagulls or a band of Bennies crowding us out.

I guess the grass is always greener on the other side, isn’t it?

Anywho, this is a study that couldn’t have gotten it more wrong.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I mean, come on, we’re the No. 1 state for adults in their 30s still living at home with parents because it is so ungodly expensive here.

We’re the No. 1 state for property taxes.

We’re the number one state in so many bad categories that it makes you wonder why we’re not all in a psychiatric hospital at this point.

Just reading this study made me want to draw a bath, throw in a bath bomb, and eat my pasta in the tub.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

(That’s a real thing I’ve done, and I recommend it for anyone who is stressed out)

What are some of the metrics that landed us in this rose-colored glasses false paradise? They looked at things like financial stress, work stress, family stress, health and safety stress, and work-life balance.

Canva / TSM illustration Canva / TSM illustration loading...

But honestly, was this study even needed? Don’t lie to us. We know we’re stressed out. Why don’t you do a study on how to fix it?

The three least stressed-out states are said to be Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine. The three states that are the most stressed are Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada.

OK, if anybody needs me, I’ll either be in the tub with my pasta or under a blanket with a bottle of vodka.

Peace out.

Reduce Your Anxiety and Stress With These Ten Daily Habits These simple daily habits are not just beneficial for your physical health. They are also proven ways to reduce anxiety and promote good mental health! Gallery Credit: Heidi Kaye

LOOK: These Food Items May Calm Stress, Anxiety, and Depression These foods are said to help calm and possibly eliminate stress, anxiety, and depression. Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez

10 Tips to Help Destress After a Long Workday Here are some effective techniques to help you relax after working all day. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

https://topture.com/

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.