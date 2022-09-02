Ok, if these things had any weight or significance whatsoever, the hard-working people of New Jersey would have reason to be pissed off.

However, a collection of eggheads (academics with too many degrees and not enough common sense) crunching some numbers and creating a formula to reach an outcome.

According to WalletHub's Hardest-Working States list, New Jersey comes in 43rd place.

There are so many hard-working people in New Jersey who could put the rest of the country to shame. We have to work harder and smarter here due to one main obstacle...the state of New Jersey.

With the government being so gigantic, obstructive, and overwhelming it takes more effort here than anywhere in the country.

Some of the top states absolutely make sense. Alaska, North Dakota have a lot of hard labor jobs, like oil drilling or ranching.

Nebraska, famous for its vast farmland along with South Dakota and Texas are synonymous with outdoor professions the require hard work and long hours.

We have many hard-working people here in New Jersey both indoors and out. But when you put all of the elements of the survey together, you'll see where the Garden State falls behind.

Now, some of the factors involved in the survey were hours per week worked, employment rate, share of workers with multiple jobs and so forth.

Maybe the category that tipped us over the edge was share of households where no adults work. Bingo!

Through the generosity and compassion of "Uncle Phil," his predecessors and the out-of-control Legislature for decades, many people don't have to work.

It can be summed by a famous quote by the legendary late Governor Brendan T. Byrne:

“If you live in New Jersey, and you’re not getting something for nothing, you’re not getting your fair share.”

Nuff said.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

