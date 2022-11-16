NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards

Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?

I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think.

Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took home Best NJ Vinifera White Wine and Best Fortified Wine in the 2022 Garden State Wine Growers Association Awards.

Donnini announced after these victories a new proposal that he has created where he hopes to collaborate with a certified sommelier and wine merchant in Italy so that he can import New Jersey Wine to Europe.

The goal of this is to also hold tasting events in 2023 in Reggio Emilia and at an event at the U.S. consulate in Milan.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association (GSWGA) annual Governor’s Cup competition, an annual competition that honors New Jersey wine and respective wineries.

New Jersey wineries were announced as fine wine producers.

The eight wines and their wineries honored in the competition include:

· William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill (2019 Reserve BDX Red Blend)

· Auburn Road Winery, Pilesgrove (2020 Barrel Reserve Chardonnay)

· Tomasello Winery, Hammonton (2020 Epilogue Ice Wine Riesling)

· White Horse Winery, Hammonton (2021 Estate Vidal Blanc)

· Beneduce Vineyards, Pittstown (2021 Estate Grown Rosé Pet Nat, Blaufränkisch)

· William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill (2021 Rosé)

· Sharrott Winery, Hammonton (NV Tango Red Blend)

· Auburn Road, Pilesgrove (2019 Vintage Ruby, Chambourcin)

If you’ve had New Jersey wine before you probably aren’t too surprised by this information.

I personally love purchasing locally made wine and trying all of the different vendors across town.

The NJ wine scene is also rapidly growing as 20 more licenses are pending and NJ is currently generating close to $4.69 billion in the industry, which has allowed for more jobs throughout New Jersey and a ton of new visitors who want to see what the Jersey wine country is all about.

I look forward to seeing the new wineries that open in the next year as well as one day enjoying a glass of New Jersey-made wine across the country and across the world.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

